iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after buying an additional 1,066,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 217,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,387. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.