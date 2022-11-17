iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Atria Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,229 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $141,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.99. 140,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.