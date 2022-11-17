iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $248.52. 168,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $289.84.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.