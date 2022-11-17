iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

IJH traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.48. 141,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,760. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $289.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

