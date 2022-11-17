iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $390.59 and last traded at $384.87. Approximately 1,629,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,332,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.03.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.35 and a 200 day moving average of $370.81.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.