iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,265,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.33% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $340,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 171.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

