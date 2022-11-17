iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.81. 5,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,746. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.75.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

