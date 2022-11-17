iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,428,000 after purchasing an additional 158,565 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $181.56. The stock had a trading volume of 388,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $238.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

