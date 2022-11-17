iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

