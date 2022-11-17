iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 69,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,076,813 shares.The stock last traded at $19.52 and had previously closed at $19.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

