iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Trading Down 4.6%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 98,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 61,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 4.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.
