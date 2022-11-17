iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
SUSC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,900. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
