iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Bought by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,103 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,777 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47.

