iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

TLT stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827,855. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

