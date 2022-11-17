IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.01 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.