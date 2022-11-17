IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 178,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Shares of IRadimed stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.69. 19,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.92.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
