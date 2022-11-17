IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.69.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $224.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.62.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

