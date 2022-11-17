IPVERSE (IPV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $12,636.63 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

