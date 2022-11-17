INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVO remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,757. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.62% and a negative return on equity of 165.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of INVO Bioscience

About INVO Bioscience

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 80.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

