INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
INVO Bioscience Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INVO remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,757. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.62% and a negative return on equity of 165.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of INVO Bioscience
About INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
