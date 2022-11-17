Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 16th (ABEO, ALG, ASIX, BCLI, BSMX, CLDT, EGAN, EVBG, INTT, JJSF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 16th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

