Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 16th (ABEO, ALG, ASIX, BCLI, BSMX, CLDT, EGAN, EVBG, INTT, JJSF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 16th:
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
