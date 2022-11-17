Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

JAZZ traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $144.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,113. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.38.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

