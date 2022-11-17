Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.75% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $1,152,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.70. 1,032,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,569,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

