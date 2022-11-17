Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PGX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

