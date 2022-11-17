Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 130,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,079. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

