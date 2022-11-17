Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) vs. Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Financial Comparison

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 18.21% 10.39% 3.97% Bridge Investment Group 9.45% 4.35% 2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 1 5 3 0 2.22 Bridge Investment Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dividends

Invesco presently has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.06%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Invesco.

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Invesco pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Investment Group pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.89 billion 1.24 $1.63 billion $2.00 9.40 Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.32 $23.23 million $1.48 10.05

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridge Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Invesco beats Bridge Investment Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

