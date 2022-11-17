Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

