Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Holdings Reduced by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,351.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,021 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

