Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF makes up 5.6% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 79,246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 911.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2,269.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period.

Shares of PSI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,377. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.11. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

