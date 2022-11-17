Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 136,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,453. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $98.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.