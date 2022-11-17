Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,829. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

