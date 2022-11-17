Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.22. 12,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 16,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

