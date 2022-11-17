inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

inTEST Stock Performance

INTT stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.83.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

