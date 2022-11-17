inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other inTEST news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $38,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

inTEST stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,032. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

