Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Intertek Group stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $78.00.
Intertek Group Company Profile
