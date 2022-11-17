Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Intertek Group stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

