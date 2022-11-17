International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

NYSE:IP opened at $35.78 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

