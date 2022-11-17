Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums Price Performance
NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.56. 109,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,244. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.
Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.