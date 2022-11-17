Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 145.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.56. 109,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,244. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

