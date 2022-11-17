InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.06. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

