InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.06. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.90.
About InspireMD
