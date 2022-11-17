Insider Selling: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Sells 150 Shares of Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $13,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.16. 35,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,573. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.