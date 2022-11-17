Insider Selling: Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) CEO Sells $82,846.08 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $82,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 3.1 %

Sono-Tek stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 million, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek in the first quarter valued at $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sono-Tek by 38.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

