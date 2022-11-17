Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 362.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $48.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

