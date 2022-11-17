Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02.
NYSE PINS opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 362.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $48.63.
PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
