Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $25.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,369.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,524. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,222.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,235.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

