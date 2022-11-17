Insider Selling: Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) CEO Sells 80,149 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

