Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder Sells $24,140,000.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,700,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $24,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 5,866 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,911.60.

On Thursday, October 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 80,249 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,817.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,663 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $125,908.89.

On Monday, September 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 11,192 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $142,474.16.

On Thursday, September 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,635 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,846.25.

LAZY opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lazydays by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 483,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

