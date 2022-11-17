Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Insider Sells 10,100 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $153,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LAZY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,379. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 663,849 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

