Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Insider Sells 10,100 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $153,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LAZY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,379. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 663,849 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
