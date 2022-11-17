Insider Selling: Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Major Shareholder Sells 60,480 Shares of Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invacare Trading Down 8.8 %

IVC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 218,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,123. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Invacare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,872,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 315.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 99,093 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 102.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 465,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invacare Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Invacare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.