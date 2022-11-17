Insider Selling: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) CEO Sells 45,500 Shares of Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $65.18. 1,386,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,583. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,214,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

