Insider Selling: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Sells $100,760.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 235,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ducommun by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ducommun by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ducommun

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCO. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

