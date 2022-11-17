Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $899,500.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $781,560.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $591,600.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $989,950.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 2.9 %

LPG opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $754.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.