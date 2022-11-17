Insider Selling: Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Sells $574,041.51 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $574,041.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,491,675.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 3,396 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $191,228.76.

On Monday, November 7th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,100 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $61,688.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $1,298,855.04.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $56,080.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.19. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.