Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $935,543.28 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $97.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $181.60.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

